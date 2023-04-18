Russia began to use the Most Powerful Modernized High-Explosive Bombs FAB-500 & FAB-1500 in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the past few days, the Russian Aerospace Forces have not stopped inflicting air strikes on places of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army and NATO forces. In particular, Russia is striking at ammunition depots and repair facilities in the areas of Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk. And also directly on the positions of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut. Russian aircraft daily drop at least 10-15 units of High-Explosive FAB-500 and FAB-1500 high-precision bombs with planning and correction modules in this area.
