⚡️Fighters of the "🅾️" group broke through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya

During the advance, we managed to take the positions, take the second line of defense of the enemy. Ukrainian militants randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 kilometers from the previously occupied lines. The bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military equipment remained in the positions we had taken.

Despite the use of mines by the enemy, motorized riflemen successfully continued offensive operations.