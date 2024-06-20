Economy is enjoying benefits of disinflation without risk of imminent recession: Michael Kantrowitz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler chief investment strategist, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the latest market trends, state of the economy, why he believes we're in a 'softilocks' scenario right now, and more.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.