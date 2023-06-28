Lawyer X scandal ends ‘without any charges being laid’

The Lawyer X scandal is ending without any charges being laid, according to Sky News host Peta Credlin.

“This amounted to perverting the course of justice; it has threatened the validity of dozens of dozens of serious criminal convictions and touched numerous senior police, some of them still serving in uniform,” Ms Credlin said.

“Yet the Office of the Special Investigator is now being closed down after former High Court judge Geoffrey Nettle recommended that charges be laid, but the Victorian DPP Kerri Judd refused to bring, citing the lapse of time and she says a difficulty in securing convictions.

“Where else but in Daniel Andrews’ Victoria?”

