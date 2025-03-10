Take the First Step Toward a True New Start in Life

Key Lesson for this talk: Before we can hope to realize a true, new beginning in this life, we must agree to bring about a true, new end to all that we have been before.





Join Guy for his FREE ONLINE classes every Sunday morning at 9:30am (PT) - To register, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more information about Guy and his non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.

Guy is the author of 45 books and video/audio programs including his international bestseller “The Secret of Letting Go” which has been translated into 30 languages and sold millions of copies worldwide.



