Supernatural evidence brings Catholics BACK to Church
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
28 views • 6 months ago

Tim Francis, who grew up Catholic but drifted away, shares his journey of faith with John-Henry Westen, telling the story of how he found himself in a mega-church environment but later rediscovered Catholicism through apologetics debates and, most notably, a miraculous video his mother sent him that documented supernatural evidence: a woman experiencing stigmata and receiving divine messages. This evidence led him back to Catholicism, inspiring him to attend daily Mass, pray the Rosary, and fully embrace his faith.

Tim now travels across the country speaking about faith, Eucharistic miracles, and the importance of the Mass, emphasizing that many Catholics lack awareness of the supernatural reality of their faith. His work is aimed at deepening faith through both intellectual and supernatural proofs, encouraging devotion to the sacraments, and helping fallen-away Catholics return to the Church.

Keywords
supernatural evidencebrings catholicsback to church
