Demonrats & MAGACons Hearings To Nowhere

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Pictured) Ken Starr would kick off a 'once' Dumbo-Publican tradition of mass BS with 'Hearings To Nowhere' "We're going to get to the bottom of this Clinton mess! We're going to shake our plastic fingers at you and really put you on the hot seat" Of course afterwords NOTHING gets done by design. Discussed... Sen Ron Johnson, (Sunshine Superman) 'manufactured heroes' ala Del Bigtree, 'the ghosted' i.e. Brooke Jackson, Democrats, Republicans, deportations and of course hearings to nowhere.
CORRECTION: I meant to say Dr. Thompson (with the CDC) NOT Thomas.