GRAPHENE OXIDE IN COVID SHOTS + 5G = HEART ATTACKS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Other Videos related...
https://www.brighteon.com/45522f95-6557-4389-a8e5-f0b8f88dd3d9Injection ingredients through microscopes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dwvld2GMWzV4/ Video: Australian Whistleblower
Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech technology; Graphene Oxide... https://rumble.com/vzjlyb-exclusive-australian-whistleblower-scientists-provide-evidence-of-nanotech-.html
Video: Nanobots, Transhumanism, Endless Jabs, Shedding from vaccines making others sick, & Detoxing from vaccines... Interviewing Dr. Carie Madej... https://www.Bitchute.com/video/ttzzleuzoixb/
https://www.brighteon.com/c530cbc3-3082-4581-82f8-9e19737a9a85 ,
https://www.brighteon.com/fb51b5d9-c0f3-455e-b2cb-e8d0df1441d4
Please don't take any more Jabs... they are so toxic. Graphene Hydroxide Jabs and Cell phones and cell phone towers are a toxic combination. Here is another good video on the toxicity of cell phone towers and how to avoid them... or try to have them removed or at least report them... https://www.niehs.nih.gov/news/events/pastmtg/hazmat/assets/2018/wtp_spring_18_workshop_44_handouts.pdf