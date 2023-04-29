Quo Vadis





Apr 29, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for April 26, 2023.





My dearest daughter, I am your Jesus and I want to talk to you about these times that you are living.





I am very understanding, but you, my children, are exaggerating in all your thoughts, in all your work and you still do not understand that your planet can no longer stand the evil you are doing to it.





My Father had created this world of yours for your joy of life but none of you thanks God not only as soon as he opens his eyes but not even for the rest of the day.





Everything is due to you but you, what do you do to always deserve the ‘better?’





Prayer is no longer the first thing to do, you feel like masters of the world, never think of saying a “thank you Father” of everything you give us, you have become, even among you, devoid of love, charity and above all of forgiveness.





How can you ask the My Father only for well-being?





My children, your times are coming to an end and many of you will not live bliss in the infinite heavens.





The Father is very offended by your behaviors you do not love each other and above all you no longer forgive each other among your brothers. How can you ask for well-being when you first hate each other?





Repent my children, forgive each other and only after that can you be forgiven for your sins by Almighty God.





Jesus the Son of God





Our Lord's recently gave a Message to Valeria Copponi for March 15, 2023:





It is Jesus who speaks to you and blesses you.





My children, you know very well that you are living the last times and I do not hide from you that they will be the most difficult and suffered.





I have suffered so much for each of you, for your salvation because I want you to be able to choose what is most good and right for you.





You call this time ‘time of suffering, time of Lent’ but I assure you that few are left to offer your suffering for the salvation of all your brothers.





My dear children, My Spirit never leaves you otherwise Satan would make you his own.





Be very careful in your speech and all the more so in your actions, the devil uses all his cunning to make you his followers.





I will never leave you but you seek prayer and participation in my sacrifice in the Holy Mass.





Receive me in your heart because only in this way will you be able to drive the opponent away.





In recent times give me your time, your offerings to the brothers and your sacrifices small and great.





I am with you, my dearest sons, ask your Heavenly Mother for help, pray and fast above all from sins in words – works and omissions, and I will always be in your hearts.





Pray and fast especially from offensive words.





Jesus Crucified, your Savior.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wG1MKw6NqwU



