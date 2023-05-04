A Beginner’s Guide to Germ Theory | Dr. Andrew Kaufman on Jerm Warfare

[May 3rd, 2023]

Dr. Andrew Kaufman is hosted on Jerm Warfare to give a simple breakdown of the erroneous nature of the Germ theory of disease by answering some of the common questions people have in defence of it. What is isolation? What about the countless images of “viruses?” What about smallpox? What even is “disease?” Find out in this great interview!

Check Out Jerm Warfare’s website: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/beginners-guide-andrew-kaufman

Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:

Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/

The Virus Challenge > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/settling-the-virus-debate

True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/

Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/

Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com/

True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com/

True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com/

Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/

Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/

Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/

Donate > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/

Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/

Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/

Join Us on Rumble For Our Free Livestream Events > https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/

Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.