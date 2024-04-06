It Will be 644 Days Since CERN Fired Up Collider...April 6th 2024 2:18 pm -- Uploaders comment - 'TO SHADE' - Ref: Jonathon Kleck .. links below

101 views • 04/06/2024

To Those Who Will Listen

I I decided to look up Strong's Concordance for how many days it's been since CERN fired up their collider... The last time was July 4th 2022... Very interesting results...

