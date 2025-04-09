Summary of 40 Years of Prophecies 09/04/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares his thought about what is to come with you today as a friend. We are not reading some of the Prophecies given to God’s Prophets, instead Pastor Stan is sharing what is to come in the near future!
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Crypto
05:11September
07:06Massive Arrests
15:14Media
18:17Enemies
19:25Judgment
22:16China and Russia