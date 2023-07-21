Weather and Water Warfare with Deborah Tavares- Deborah Taveres & Peggy Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEBORAH TAVARES has been exposing the evil agendas for years!
Read her detailed research and articles here:
https://stopthecrime.net/
https://primarywater.org/
https://thehealthyamerican.org/
Deborah tells us why we are NOT running out water, how the gov't is coming up with f@ke terms like "heat domes" and "atmospheric rivers" to describe THEIR created "weather events" and much more!