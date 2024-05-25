Digital ID's Rolling out in Australia ,Chatgpt news & Supernatural Realm

I was surprised to learn on Maria Zeee's show (show a few minutes at the beginning) of what's happening in Australia & New Zealand, and how the people there did NOT vote for this ID and the government is doing it any way! Please pay attention!! She also explains what it means for the U.S.

At the end when I discuss how they used CV in 2020/2021 to set up the "beast" as I call it, I meant to mention the MASS surveillance installed, along with the thousands of towers and the power grid/ lines up and down every street. I am sick to see all this all over the United States. It is in our country. And the smart cities are being built all around us in Southern Ca. Tell me what you are seeing in your areas.