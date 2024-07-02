We are not Part of the New Protected Class

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the Case! 6-17-24 The First Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against a middle school student who wore a T-shirt displaying the message, “There are only two genders.” Breitbart News.
Read more about it here: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/06/12/federal-appeals-court-rules-against-middle-school-student-who-wore-only-two-genders-t-shirt/?inf_contact_key=8b310d7460667b714d3df4cf6d4e4be11b0a3f0fd3ee5d9b43fb34c6613498d7
"This isn’t about a T-shirt, this is about a public school telling a seventh grader that he isn’t allowed to hold a view that differs from the school’s preferred orthodoxy."
~ Tyson Langhofer, director of the Alliance Defending Freedom Center for Academic Freedom ~
Sign this petition to help protect our Children's Innocence! https://www.traditionalvalues.us/PCI-2023-S.aspx?pid=pabig
Liam Morrison attended John T. Nichols Jr. Middle School. Morrison has appeared at the US Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston after his parents filed a free speech lawsuit against the school.
#freedom #genders #protectedclass