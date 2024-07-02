We are not Part of the New Protected Class

Update on the Case! 6-17-24 The First Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against a middle school student who wore a T-shirt displaying the message, “There are only two genders.” Breitbart News.





Read more about it here: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/06/12/federal-appeals-court-rules-against-middle-school-student-who-wore-only-two-genders-t-shirt/





"This isn’t about a T-shirt, this is about a public school telling a seventh grader that he isn’t allowed to hold a view that differs from the school’s preferred orthodoxy."

~ Tyson Langhofer, director of the Alliance Defending Freedom Center for Academic Freedom ~





Liam Morrison attended John T. Nichols Jr. Middle School. Morrison has appeared at the US Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in Boston after his parents filed a free speech lawsuit against the school.

