P.1 Update and winter preparations for my survival garden MVI_1851

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I am pleased with the progress of
the plants I’ve got in my large black pots, and most are managing on the
occasional wet day we are now getting. I am getting around another 20 pots
ready for planting potatoes, which do much better in my yard in winter than in
summer. The garlic is steaming ahead, the aloes are holding their own despite
the colder conditions, the parsley, as always, comes into its own in our
winter, and the winter weeds always delight me. I even have the occasional nettle
appearing here and there, and my lemon grass is still supplying me with delicious
herbal teas.