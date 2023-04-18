Teacher Tells Students To Write Obituaries Just Before Active Shooter Drill | Ep. 116

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Florida teacher is fired after asking students to write their own obituaries just before the school went into an active shooter drill. Is this a case of bad timing or does he deserve to be fired?
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023