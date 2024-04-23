⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(23 April 2024)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units seized more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.





▫️The Yug Group of Forces units improved the tactical position along the front line as a result of active actions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault and 46th Airmobile brigades near Konstantinovka, Paraskoviyevka, and Ostroye (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, as well as three field ammunition depots.





▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and repelled nine counter-attacks of the assault groups of the 25th Airborne, 59th Motorised Infantry, 68th and 71st jaeger, 23rd, 24th, 100th and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Rozovka, Umanskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Pervomayskoye, Ocheretino, Netaylovo, Berdychi, and Semyonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses included up to 360 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun.





▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and defeated the 59th Motorised Infantry, 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigades close to Staromayorskoye, Vodyanoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm French-made CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, as well as one Nota electronic warfare station.





▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 121st and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Berislav and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).





The enemy lost up to 70 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier and two pick-up trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have obliterated one U.S.-made MIM23 HAWK anti-aircraft missile launcher and hit a drone depot of the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade, AFU manpower and hardware in 115 areas.





▫️Air defence systems shot down 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, one Tochka-U tactical missile, six U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha missiles, as well as four French-made Hammer guided air-to-surface bombs during the day.





▫️In total, 592 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 22,633 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air-to-air missile systems, 15,824 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,269 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,065 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,252 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.



