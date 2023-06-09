BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is School Choice an Actual Choice? Florida’s New Education Vouchers and Regulations | Ep. 90
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USA
Our children’s data and behavior is being tracked through the education system, Education Liberty Advocates Diane Connors and Attorney Deborah Stevenson join Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to hit on that topic. But first they dive into Florida HB 1 going into effect on July 1, awarding education vouchers up to $8,700 for eligible students. What Florida’s school choice experiment entails, how that applies to the voucher debate today and the ways public, private and homeschoolers will be regulated.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more


School Choice - Seeing the Whole Picture, entire 43 page slideshow by Diane & Debbie: https://bit.ly/3nSm70p


https://www.the74million.org/article/florida-just-became-the-nations-biggest-school-choice-laboratory/

https://www.flgov.com/2023/03/27/governor-ron-desantis-signs-historic-legislation-to-expand-school-choice-options-to-all-florida-students/


Constitutional Home Educators Alliance full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiY5_t-FBTg


Subscribe to the resource newsletter, with data, stats, vaccine resource guides and more! Devotionals, recipes and future articles to come: https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA


