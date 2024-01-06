The Baptism of Jesus - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.121 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Jan 4, 2024





On Monday, January 8, 2024, we celebrate an incredibly important feast, the Baptism of Jesus, as described in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke. Along with the Crucifixion, the Baptism is the event most accepted by scholars as indisputable historical fact. Father Chris Alar, MIC, explains what this means for us today. Then hear the story of Fr. Dustin Feddon of Joseph House, who works with prisoners when they're released to get a new start in society.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 121: The Baptism of Jesus





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPf6hf9He18