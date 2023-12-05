Paediatric Plandemic, Covid Rebranded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Lung Syndrome Is here, the one they promised us, only this time the enablers won’t be spouting "Granny killer"… Oh no, they’re going be spitting a much more venomous "Child Murderer" at your logic! The evil strategists are pulling out all the stops, but there’s no suprises. They told us this was coming… just like everything else. Things are gunna get tasty folks.