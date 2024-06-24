BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 3: Saved by Grace
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 10 months ago

The apostle Paul stated that all unbelievers are controlled by the Devil and citizens in the kingdom of Satan but God is rich in mercy and will save people from this fate through Jesus Christ. His death on the cross for the sins of mankind is the core of the Gospel and this single event made it possible for us to repent and be reconciled with God.

Not only are you saved, but you will also be seated with Christ in heavenly places. Paul shared how we are saved by grace, not by works, and how we will do good works because we are saved, not to be saved.

God has rescued us from sin and death and made us partakers of His promise in Christ by the Gospel. Paul also told how the Gentile Christians that at one time they had no inheritance with Israel, but through Christ they had been brought in under the new covenant and are considered part of the spiritual Israel. So it doesn't matter if you are Jew or Gentile, slave or free, male or female, we are all one in Christ!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1317.pdf

RLJ-1317 -- NOVEMBER 20, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
gospelfaithmercy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy