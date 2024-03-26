WHITE HAT COMMAND. Does Biden Step Down? Secrets Revealed. Jim Willie. Patriot Underground.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does Biden Step Down? Jim Willie. Patriot Underground. Deep State Update. Behind the scenes update as the White Hats and Black Hats battle for power. Who is running the Biden Show? Can we stop the civil war?
FULL SHOW Jim Willie Interview 3.14.24. https://rumble.com/v4jbkkf-jim-willie-interview-3.14.24.html
Patriot Underground Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotUnderground
Jim Willie is at www.golden-jackass.com and Bitchute Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/jimwillie/
Jim Willie, PhD Biography: "Jim Willie is an amazing geo-political analyst with a PhD in statistics and 20+ years of experience in economic forecasting. Jim offers an INCREDIBLY insightful newsletter at www.Golden-Jackass.com Willie has made numerous important mega-forecasts related to the degradation and destruction of the global financial system, the diverse forecasts range from the housing bust in 2007, the mortgage bond bust that followed, the insolvent US banking system" and more. ~ www.Golden-Jackass.com