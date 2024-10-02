Oh, good a short one, without a single extra abbreviation... Cynthia

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (2 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 80th Air Assault Brigade, and 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Liptsy, Volchansk, and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 troops, five motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️ The Zapad Group's units have taken more advantageous lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th, 30th, 116th mechanised brigades, and 4th Tank Brigade near Petropavlovka, Kupyansk, Kruglyakovka, and Boguslavka (Kharkov region). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 385 troops, two motor vehicles, one 105-mm M119 gun and one 155-mm M198 howitzer made by the USA, one 105-mm L-119 gun and one 155-mm FH-70 howitzer made by the UK, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, as well as an Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Seven ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ As a result of successful actions, the Yug Group of Forces liberated Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian troops inflicted damage on the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade and 5th Assault Brigade near Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU sustained losses amounting to up to 855 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation. The Group's forces inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 68th Infantry Brigade, 12th and 109th national guard brigades, 112th and 119th territorial defence brigades have been hit near Shcherbinovka, Svetloye, Aleksandropol, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 630 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group's units have taken more favourable lines and positions. Strikes were delivered against manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade close to Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault groups were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 troops, eight motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces hit units of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade, 35th Marine Brigade near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region) and the city of Kherson.

The enemy lost up to 65 troops, five motor vehicles, as well as one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the energy infrastructure supporting the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Lugansk Task Force command post, clusters of manpower and military hardware of the enemy in 135 areas.

▫️ Air defence units shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb and 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,590 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,471 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,463 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,794 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.