Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Civilian Area in Novorossiysk — State of Emergency Declared

Ukrainian forces launched an overnight drone attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, damaging three apartment buildings and injuring five people, including two children.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in response to the strike.

Adding more in Novorossiysk:

Unfortunately, the enemy's attack did not go unnoticed📝

Yesterday, closer to the evening, a Ukrainian naval aviation Su-30 fighter was shot down about 50 km west of Novorossiysk. This was done using an unmanned boat with an R-73 air-to-air missile.

They used the same tactic: lured - ambushed. The pilots ejected, and civilian sailors rescued them. Both are alive, and the aircraft - oh well. The main thing is that the people are alive.

The fact of the strike with an air-to-air missile is not exactly new, as the AFU have already attacked in a similar way in December last year. But for some reason, many are still surprised by this.

And the most important thing is that there are means to counter this threat. As shown by practice last night, even ordinary FPV drones with skilled operators effectively destroy USVs.

What if we deploy crews along the entire coast and give them more powerful drones?

Adding:

There were no casualties at the KSK terminal in Novorossiysk following the UAV attack; the fire was extinguished by the company’s own emergency teams in coordination with the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM). The "DeloPorts" terminals are operating as normal, according to the Delo Group.

Employees responded in a coordinated and professional manner during the attack, noted Sergey Shishkaryov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Delo Group.

"Many of them have a military background, and they acted with military precision and speed, showing composure and courage," he added.