OASIS MINISTRY. YHWH SE MANIFESTARÁ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yahweh Se Manifestará
Oasis Ministry
(Yahweh, Rafa)
(Elohim, Shaddai)
(Jireh, Adonai)
(Se manifestará)
(Yahweh, Rafa)
(Elohim, Shaddai)
(Jireh, Adonai)
(Se manifestará)
Se siente
Tu gloria en este lugar
Algo grande va a pasar
Se activa lo sobrenatural
Se siente
Tu gloria en este lugar
Algo grande va a pasar
Se activa lo sobrenatural (amén)