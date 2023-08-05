X22 REPORT Ep 3132b-Clowns Lost Control, Trial Of The Century, EO Wartime Powers Implemented

X22 REPORT | Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3132b - August 4, 2023

Clowns Lost Control, Trial Of The Century, Wartime Powers Implemented, EO 13848

The [DS] has lost control and they are no longer in charge. Trump is now showing the people what election interference looks like. He is a war time president and he is in control. Biden/[DS] continually renews EO 13848, the question is why would they do this if they are in control, they wouldn't. The [DS] is panicking and they are now testing a cyber attack on the hospital infrastructure. Trump has the [DS] exactly where he wants them.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!