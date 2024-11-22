⚡️12 civilians were injured as a result of the attack on Gorlovka⚡️⚡️⚡️

In the middle of the working day, when the streets of Gorlovka were bustling with life and people were rushing about their business, the Ukrainian military launched an artillery strike on the city center using 155-mm cluster munitions.

As a result of the shelling, 12 people were injured, three of them are in critical condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

Noteworthy, cluster munitions are designed primarily to destroy manpower, which means that the attack on the city center during rush hour was a targeted strike against civilians.

Adding:

Western countries are increasing their military presence near Russia's borders in the Arctic to strengthen their position in the struggle for resources, Patrushev stated.