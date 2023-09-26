They're Baghdad Bobbing Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Invasion By Invitation
* This is not the result of a failed [Bidan] policy.
* This assault on our sovereignty is their policy.
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
* The war is real.
* The enemy is demonic — and evil has a signature.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (25 September 2023)