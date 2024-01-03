The Health Expert: The One Food (WE ALL EAT) That's Killing Us Slowly: Max Lugavere | E223

Feb 20, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
Max Lugavere is a foremost expert on the brain and how we can get the best out of it. A New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, his books 'Genius Foods', 'Genius Life' and 'Genius Kitchen' have ushered in a new way of seeing how what we eat effects how effective our brain is.
00:00 Intro
01:39 Why do you do what you do?
09:21 Sugar
15:06 Sugar free products
22:59 Keto diet
29:11 Veganism and vegetarianism
37:00 What food should be eat?
42:38 Why are we addicted to snacks?
48:18 Mental health
55:22 Stressers/stressors
01:08:19 Sleep
01:16:37 Coffee
01:21:08 Is travel good for our health?
01:34:24 Relationships
01:43:24 Last guest’s question
