Asteroid Samples: China launched the Tianwen-2 spacecraft to collect soil & rock samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3

China has launched the Tianwen-2 spacecraft to collect soil and rock samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3.

Afterward, it will head to asteroid 311P.

The mission aims to return samples to Earth by 2027.

A Long March 3B rocket successfully blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan, carrying the Tianwen-2 probe.

🔶 This is the FASTEST deep-space probe China has ever launched

🔶 Its mission: collect samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3, then fly to study comet 311P in the main asteroid belt

🔶 The 10-year mission will help scientists uncover secrets of asteroid formation and the early Solar System

Adding, more China:

TECH WAR: US curbs key chip supplies to China

The new restrictions are apparently aimed at “choke points” to prevent China from getting products necessary for key sectors, Reuters reports.

The US export curbs target:

🟦Semiconductor design software

🟦Advanced chemicals

🟦Machine tools

🟦Aviation tech

🟦Butane & ethane

Companies like Synopsys, Cadence, and Siemens EDA received quiet letters last week asking to pull a plug on shipping to China.

🔍Why now?

Some insiders hint it’s part of a pressure play for trade talks. Others say it’s the long-expected tightening of tech choke points.