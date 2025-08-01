RFK TAKES AIM AT BROKEN VACCINE COURT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With Susan Monarez in at CDC and Vinay Prasad out at FDA, change is underway at HHS. Meanwhile, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling out the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program as “a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption,” where injured families are stonewalled instead of supported. Del breaks down how victims face a court with no judge, no jury, and no real science. Could this be the administration that finally fixes it?
