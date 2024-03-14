© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPOKANE AIRPORT DE-ICING AND TAKEOFF!
Wintertime at Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington means that care has to be taken to prevent ice build-up on plane surfaces.
Ice is heavy, and decidedly will affect aircraft performance. It can mean NO take-off or control problems once in the air. Here a plane is de-iced prior to take-off at Spokane.
Once airborne, the plane heads into the Sun and makes for a spectacular effect as the sunlight bounces off the wings!
Enjoy the flight!