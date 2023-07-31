I didn't want to believe that they would inject a bioweapon!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back with Brian Rose after 3 years on LondonReal TV.
Full interview on the uncensored platform: https://londonreal.tv/dr-judy-mikovits-covid-was-premeditated-murder-vaccination-is-not-immunisation-its-extermination/
The original interview on the LondonReal Platform was deleted by Youtube along with all of Brian Rose's Youtube account.