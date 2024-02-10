BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Taylor Swift 'Murdered a Fan' In Satanic Blood Ritual To Join Illuminati, Insider Claims
374 views • 02/10/2024

Taylor Swift 'Murdered a Fan' In Satanic Blood Ritual To Join Illuminati, Insider Claims

IITM:  Yup…  Taylor Swift had her ‘humiliation ritual’ with Kanye West… and afterward came out with that weird song and music video, “Look What You Made Me Do”, of which the music video is filled with witchy imagery of sacrifice.
Now she’s heading to the Deathstar, for the superbowl, with her boyfriend, Mr. Pfizer.

What could possibly go wrong, now that the world is obsessed with them, and never questions the evil behind celebrity culture??

taylor swiftmurdered a fanin satanic bloodritual to join illuminatiinsider claims
