07-10-23 On Your Health with Robert Workman & Bill Bathgate - EMF



DrSherriTenpenny









Do you experience any of these symptoms? Are you aware of the potential effects of 5G and EMF exposure? Join me in my latest Brighteon show, featuring special guests Robert Workman and Bill Bathgate from the Building Biology Institute. Learn how to protect yourself and your family from these unseen risks by learning about electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and other environmental hazards. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn how you can protect your family’s wellbeing and expand your awareness.

About my guests:

Robert Workman has 25 years of experience in Residential remodeling and is currently a managing partner in a St. Louis Missouri based remodeling company —Jones Home Improvements. In addition, Robert is the St. Louis’ first certified Building Biologist Environmental Consultant (BBEC) in St. Louis, specializing in mitigating the harmful effects of electromagnetic fields in residential and commercial buildings. Robert offers a unique insight into the physics of a home’s construction and building materials to create a healthy living environment.

William Bathgate, with a specialty in both electrical and mechanical engineering. He is very familiar with the electrical design of the smart meters; in fact, he has installed more than 1M units around the world. Similar to Robert, Bill is a Certified Building Biologist and a Certified Electro-Magnetic Radiation Specialist. Bill is also VP of the Residential Consumer Group, an organization that has had legal representation in all Public Utility Rate Cases submitted in Michigan.

If you enjoyed this show, tune in each week for more episodes about health topics and how you can help yourself in your own wellness journey.

https://drtenpenny.com/category/on-your-health/