Boom! - Trump Says Space Is Fake!

..... Predictive programming at it's best. Trump straight up tells us that space is not real .... don't kid yourself that it's anything other than that. This is what that sounds like... it is exactly how such a thing would "manifest" in the real world... starting with little clues.

Don't be one of the last to know, do your due diligence now.

Trump is smart enough to know earth is a level stationary plane, thank God. The exact opposite of Trump in this regard, is Mike Adams, who fervently spreads the anti-God word of NASA, every single day, in one way or another... I just heard him talking about colonizing Mars again. Oh brother. Gag me.

Get out there and learn the truth, ladies and gentlemen, so you too, can be disgusted by Mike Adams and his unquestioning faith in NASA, and all the pseudoscience that goes along with it.