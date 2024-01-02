Lebanon - A powerful Explosion occurred in the southern suburb of Beirut

A powerful explosion occurred in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Adding:

BREAKING: Hezbollah's Al-Manar confirms the death of Saleh Al-Arouri, Deputy Chairman of Hamas' politburo and one of the founding commanders of the Al-Qassam brigade, in the Israeli assassination in Southern Beirut

Lebanese, Palestinian and Arab medias report that Israeli Air Force Killed Hamas Leader Saleh Al-Arouri in today's airstrike in Southern Beirut's Dahye neighborhood

According to Israeli media, Al-Arouri is responsible for the operations of Hamas military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem against the Israel Defense Forces

and

Al-Mayadeen correspondent: An Israeli plane bombed the building in Beirut with three missiles, killing 4 people









