THE ENTIRE HEART OF THE MOVIE CROCODILE DUNDEE 🐊🔪 WAS THE SCENE THAT WAS PULLED❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 - best bit of the film till the woke people cut it😳😳😳😳
Source: https://x.com/Boldyboy1975/status/1914380957047534018
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/3lcbcr
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/3f4f49be-bc84-41eb-b414-4308a1416f70/gif
https://www.nine.com.au/entertainment/latest/paul-hogan-exclusive-what-happened-to-crocodile-dundee-knife-the-encore-cut-sydney/0ee41227-1b0e-4f3e-8f57-6539ca9a3342
https://bleedingfool.com/news/crocodile-dundees-encore-cut-is-another-censorship-knife-to-the-heart-of-cinema/
https://www.smh.com.au/culture/movies/that-s-not-a-cut-why-is-crocodile-dundee-being-re-edited-20250101-p5l1hl.html
https://7news.com.au/sunrise/viewers-furious-as-crocodile-dundee-gets-a-woke-edit-with-famous-scenes-cut-from-iconic-aussie-megahit-c-17260749
https://filmstories.co.uk/news/crocodile-dundee-new-encore-cut-removes-footage-from-original-film/
https://7news.com.au/news/sally-bowrey-why-the-re-release-of-crocodile-dundee-wont-be-the-same-as-the-one-you-saw-in-the-80s-c-17491985
https://qnews.com.au/transphobic-scenes-cut-from-new-release-of-crocodile-dundee/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-14229457/Oh-snap-Channel-5-ripped-80s-classic-Crocodile-Dundee-shreds-air-pre-watershed-viewers-calling-hash-bloody-woke-crap.html
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/entertainment/not-a-matter-of-wokeness-scene-axed-from-new-crocodile-dundee-cut/news-story/0724c7c73d4b857fd51f01b055246378