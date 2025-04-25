BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ENTIRE HEART OF THE MOVIE CROCODILE DUNDEE 🐊🔪 WAS THE SCENE THAT WAS PULLED❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
275 views • 4 months ago

Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 - best bit of the film till the woke people cut it😳😳😳😳


Source: https://x.com/Boldyboy1975/status/1914380957047534018


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/3lcbcr


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/3f4f49be-bc84-41eb-b414-4308a1416f70/gif


https://www.nine.com.au/entertainment/latest/paul-hogan-exclusive-what-happened-to-crocodile-dundee-knife-the-encore-cut-sydney/0ee41227-1b0e-4f3e-8f57-6539ca9a3342


https://bleedingfool.com/news/crocodile-dundees-encore-cut-is-another-censorship-knife-to-the-heart-of-cinema/


https://www.smh.com.au/culture/movies/that-s-not-a-cut-why-is-crocodile-dundee-being-re-edited-20250101-p5l1hl.html


https://7news.com.au/sunrise/viewers-furious-as-crocodile-dundee-gets-a-woke-edit-with-famous-scenes-cut-from-iconic-aussie-megahit-c-17260749


https://filmstories.co.uk/news/crocodile-dundee-new-encore-cut-removes-footage-from-original-film/


https://7news.com.au/news/sally-bowrey-why-the-re-release-of-crocodile-dundee-wont-be-the-same-as-the-one-you-saw-in-the-80s-c-17491985


https://qnews.com.au/transphobic-scenes-cut-from-new-release-of-crocodile-dundee/


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-14229457/Oh-snap-Channel-5-ripped-80s-classic-Crocodile-Dundee-shreds-air-pre-watershed-viewers-calling-hash-bloody-woke-crap.html


https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/entertainment/not-a-matter-of-wokeness-scene-axed-from-new-crocodile-dundee-cut/news-story/0724c7c73d4b857fd51f01b055246378

censorshipcrocodile dundeemulti pronged offensivecut scenethats not a knife
