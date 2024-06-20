THE GOLDEN CONFISCATION. IS THIS THE REASON THEYRE GOUNG TO USE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Of course they're taking it silly ..Yeah... AGAIN. Way better men did it for a lot less reasons than now and they'll do it again. Only question is, "What's the story gonna be?"... Well, we know it'll be "for our own good" and ",for the best" and that "good Americans are complying" ...blah blah F-ing blah. No one is gonna trade you paper for gold without there being something wrong and I think it'll be to "back our new synthetic currency"... Either way, they're taking it... And it'll be either this or a reason like this, most likely. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]