The Nitty Gritty of Pfizer's Falsehoods - Round Table w/ Josh Guetzkow and OpenVAET

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our friend Josh Guetzkow returns with Pierre of OpenVAET to engage Mathew and Liam in a discussion about their ongoing deep dive into Pfizer's fraudulent clinical trial practices.
Follow Josh's work at https://jackanapes.substack.com/
Follow Pierre's work at https://openvaet.substack.com/
---
Visit us at https://www.RoundingtheEarth.com
Join our Locals community for supporters-only content: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/
Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/
Follow us on all our platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth
Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/roundingtheearth/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/
Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/