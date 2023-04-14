The Revolution Has Begun. It’s Time to Take the Rainbow Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Apr 14, 2023
The Rainbow is a sign of God's covenant love for the world, unfortunately it has been hijacked by a movement that is in contradiction with God's kingdom. Join Rabbi in taking The Rainbow Back!
***SIGN UP FOR THE MOVEMENT*** https://takingtherainbowback.com/
#TakingTheRainbowBack
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDwJpvTLgJk