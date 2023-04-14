The Dangerous Slope From Transgenderism to Transhumanism

Every day, Americans are assaulted by psychological warfare demanding they accept "transgenderism." But the "trans" agenda goes far beyond creating tolerance for people with gender dysphoria. There’s a diabolical agenda to ultimately eradicate biological humanity, whether "trans" activists know it or not. In this episode, we look at powerful and influential figures in technology and trans activism who admit this is the goal.

Also, The New American's editorial team has a lively discussion about whether things are getting worse or better.