Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 30, 2023 - COVID Vaccine BioWeapon CAUSING AIDS in children - The Military Spraying Covid as well as Most BioWeapons - America Under Assault

Although COVID-19 is on the rise in New York City, the U.S., and elsewhere, the late-summer surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths seems more like an uptick than a wave, and the numbers remain low. A newly updated COVID booster shot is also on the horizon, as well as a new highly mutated variant known as BA.2.86. Check out what you need to know about COVID going into the first fall and winter since the official end of the U.S. and global emergency.

Using a giant hose, a US Navy ship sprayed a cloud of microbes into the air and into the famous fog of San Francisco on September 20, 1950. The military was testing how a biological weapon attack would affect the 800,000 residents of the city.

