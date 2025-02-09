Betrayal of the Climate Movement The dirty business of the super-rich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass exodus from climate alliances: Investors and political players are backing out. Does this mean that all the efforts of the many people worldwide who are committed to environmental protection have been in vain? No, not suddenly. See how the climate movement was built by the biggest destroyers of the environment and installed from the start as part of a gigantic business model. Discover how upstanding environmentalists have been skilfully sidelined so that unscrupulous environmental criminals can continue their destructive work unhindered. You will be surprised...