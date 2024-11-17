"The Iron Fist States of America!" 11-17-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The Stasi States of America!”
A Prophetic Warning By
Pastor Benjamin Faircloth“America, you’ve sold your soul for peace and safety! You’veexchanged My Lordship for the ruling of a king! A man made in
My Image who speaks great words of pride, poisoned promises,
and enchantments of a carnal life! America, you’ve been fooled
once again. Know ye not that a leopard cannot change his spots,
yet out of your lust and deception, you’ve sold your soul for
another day in the lap of luxury! But I tell you this day, the mask
of deception is coming off and you are soon to see the Iron Fist of
totalitarianism, the spirit of anarchy will be released on your nation and your government will initiate the flames that will burn without resolve! Oh America, how far you have fallen! Your nakedness is exposed for the world to see. Like Israel who runed away from Me, you have turned from TRUTH and now you will believe a LIE!
To My Church, My Precious Bride, FEAR NOT! Hold fast to truth,
stay anchored in My Love and know that every storm that comes
across your nation, is not to destroy you, to be refine you!”
