MP Andrew Bridgen EXPOSES The Excess Deaths Scandal in UK Parliament - Mahyar Tousi

(Oct 21, 2023) Political commentator Mahyar Tousi explains what occurred in the UK Parliament yesterday. This long awaited debate was shunned by almost all of the other MPs. Their failure to attend shows their complicity in this atrocity upon the British people.
(Oct 20, 2023) MP Andrew Bridgen’s Full 30 Minute Debate on Excess Deaths in UK (a.k.a. COVID Bioweapon Injection Genocide): https://www.bitchute.com/video/reC5u6k7X6Qa/
Mahyar Tousi: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GzQVzq8Sb40/