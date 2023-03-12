Monica Kennedy: By following the G-Translators and Mr. Miles Guo, I am very familiar with the New Federal State of China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2b33cj9f00
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Monica Kennedy(GETTR: @monicakennedy) interviewed by Tia: By following the G-Translators (@GTranslators_1) and Mr. Miles Guo(@MilesGuo), I am very familiar with the New Federal State of China. Americans should show a little courage and stand up as I did and introduce the NFSC to people around them and tell them that this group of righteous people is taking down the Chinese Communist Party.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 小柯基采访建筑商莫妮卡·肯尼迪(GETTR: @monicakennedy)：通过在盖特上关注秘翻组 (@GTranslators_1) ，关注郭先生 (@MilesGuo) ，我对新中国联邦非常熟悉。美国人应该拿出一点勇气，像我一样站出来，把新中国联邦介绍给周围的人，告诉他们，这群正义之士在消灭中国共产党。