Crain & Company Highlight On US Sports: Is Bill O'Brien the Right Hire for Ohio State?

Ryan Day has brought in Bill O'Brien to be Ohio State's offensive coordinator. We break down whether or not this was the right move for the Buckeyes.
Want more? Check out DailyWire+ here:
Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.