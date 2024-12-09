Mohammad Abu Talal's family still hopes to bury him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The young resistance fighter Mohammad Abu Talal "Al-Harboush" was martyred with his friend Amjad Al-Kaneireh on August 31, 2024 after bravely facing the occupation forces' assault on the Al-Damaj neighborhood in Jenin refugee camp, and causing killed and wounded for the occupation army. Their bodies were left on the ground and then detained by the occupation. The martyrs' bodies are still with the occupation. FPTV spoke to Mohammad's uncle about his nephew. The family remains hopeful that they will be able to bury him.
Interview: Mahmoud Abu Talal
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/12/2024
